Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,200 shares, anincreaseof129.6% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sono-Tek stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.26% of Sono-Tek worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5,121 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk lowered Sono-Tek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOTK

Sono-Tek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.