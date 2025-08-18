Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,200 shares, anincreaseof129.6% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sono-Tek stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.26% of Sono-Tek worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.
Sono-Tek Trading Up 1.2%
NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $6.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk lowered Sono-Tek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOTK
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sono-Tek
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.