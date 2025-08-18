Spark I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:SPKL) Short Interest Down 47.6% in July

Spark I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,500 shares, adeclineof47.6% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Currently,0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Spark I Acquisition Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:SPKL opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. Spark I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Get Spark I Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark I Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKL. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Spark I Acquisition by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 47,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Spark I Acquisition by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spark I Acquisition Company Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.