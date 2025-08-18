Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Update

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 123,100 shares, agrowthof186.9% from the July 15th total of 42,900 shares. Currently,6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently,6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Spear Alpha ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPRX opened at $34.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 million, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.21. Spear Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

Get Spear Alpha ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spear Alpha ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spear Alpha ETF stock. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. FSA Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Spear Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.