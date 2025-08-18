Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 557,100 shares, adecreaseof66.6% from the July 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently,2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 824,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 824,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently,2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 51.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 71,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 24,424 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 1.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,204,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANY opened at $0.58 on Monday. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.22.

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 131.43%. The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sphere 3D will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sphere 3D from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

