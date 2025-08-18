Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$164.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Stantec from C$153.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stantec from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from C$144.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from C$156.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stantec from C$156.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.50.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Stantec stock opened at C$146.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$103.48 and a 52 week high of C$155.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$149.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$131.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In related news, Director Clayton Bock purchased 1,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$139.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,392.88. Also, Director Susan Reisbord bought 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$147.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$411,458.13. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

