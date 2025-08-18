Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$153.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$145.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on Stantec from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$156.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stantec from C$156.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Stantec from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$155.50.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$146.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$149.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$131.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a one year low of C$103.48 and a one year high of C$155.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

In other news, Director Susan Reisbord purchased 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$147.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$411,458.13. Also, Director Clayton Bock purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$139.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,392.88. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

