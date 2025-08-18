Stellantis N.V. $STLA Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 208.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,367,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,067,000 after acquiring an additional 64,406,866 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $368,520,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,779,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,905,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,769,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. Stellantis N.V. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $11.75 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.25 to $13.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stellantis

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.