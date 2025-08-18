Steven Conine Sells 199,473 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 199,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $15,638,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 544,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,655,323.20. The trade was a 26.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 7th, Steven Conine sold 17,752 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,372,052.08.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Steven Conine sold 7,775 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $598,830.50.

On Monday, July 21st, Steven Conine sold 60,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $3,361,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Steven Conine sold 7,094 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $391,659.74.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $9,515,792.37.

On Monday, June 30th, Steven Conine sold 21,963 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $1,142,295.63.

On Friday, June 20th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,482,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Steven Conine sold 73,095 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $2,953,038.00.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $78.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wayfair by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,596,000 after buying an additional 782,757 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Wayfair by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,969,000 after buying an additional 4,763,944 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Wayfair by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,120,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,420,000 after buying an additional 819,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after buying an additional 59,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Zelman & Associates raised their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $84.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.96.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

