Stifel Canada Decreases Earnings Estimates for Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Stifel Canada dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Montage Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$4.60 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their price target on Montage Gold from C$4.90 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Montage Gold has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$4.65.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Montage Gold stock opened at C$3.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.55. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.24 and a 12 month high of C$3.92.

Montage Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.