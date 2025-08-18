Stifel Canada Has Weak Forecast for TSE:WDO FY2025 Earnings

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. Stifel Canada currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$26.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.70.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 1.8%

TSE:WDO opened at C$16.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.98. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$10.89 and a 52 week high of C$20.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total value of C$263,901.26. Also, Senior Officer Robert Kristian Fitzgerald Kallio sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.27, for a total transaction of C$64,515.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,827 shares of company stock worth $556,297. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.