Stifel Canada Predicts Weaker Earnings for Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $918.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $56.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 15.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 161.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 12.4% during the second quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 144.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 72.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

