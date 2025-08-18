Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$34.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.19.

TSE:BDT opened at C$24.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.83. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$32.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.87%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

