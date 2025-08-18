StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 74,100.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 4,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

SNEX stock opened at $91.97 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $50.31 and a one year high of $100.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,111,904. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 10,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $902,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,178.86. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $3,859,233 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

