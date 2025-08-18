Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,400 shares, adropof64.1% from the July 15th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

SNAX stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,023.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. Stryve Foods has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.88.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.