Summit Insights Downgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Hold

Summit Insights lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.84.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Trading Down 14.1%

AMAT opened at $161.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.18 and its 200-day moving average is $166.54. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $45,862,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its position in Applied Materials by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.