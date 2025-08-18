Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

SMMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on Summit Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs raised Summit Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of -1.06. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.66). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 358.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 160,592 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,801,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

