Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 772 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.96 and its 200 day moving average is $135.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

