Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $180.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

