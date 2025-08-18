Superior Plus FY2025 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.16.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$6.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.76. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$5.15 and a 52 week high of C$8.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 264.73%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

