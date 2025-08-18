Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,900 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 price target on Construction Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Baird R W raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Construction Partners Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $107.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $779.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.47 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

