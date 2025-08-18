Swiss National Bank Buys 23,000 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,740 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Associated Banc worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 58,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $24.87 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $366.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 119.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ASB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

