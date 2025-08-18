Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,118,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 202,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 966,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Haemonetics Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. Haemonetics Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $94.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $321.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.