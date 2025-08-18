Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of URBN stock opened at $77.53 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Urban Outfitters

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Kotzman Kelly Campbell sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $510,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,725. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 12,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $938,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158 over the last 90 days. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.