Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. $FBP

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 919.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 806.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First BanCorp. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $21.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $22.40.
First BanCorp. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Report on First BanCorp.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First BanCorp.
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.