Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. $FBP

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 919.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 806.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $21.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $22.40.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

