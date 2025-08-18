Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 294.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 25.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM opened at $111.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $115.99.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.58. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.26%.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,380,856.81. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

