Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 14.7% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 104,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 55.7% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $122,319.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,927.02. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.6%

BC stock opened at $63.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Brunswick Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 277.42%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

