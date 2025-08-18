Swiss National Bank Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of DXC Technology worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP increased its position in DXC Technology by 604.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 37.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

DXC Technology Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:DXC opened at $13.73 on Monday. DXC Technology Company. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.