Swiss National Bank Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. $RDNT

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of RadNet worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RadNet by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $74.00 price objective on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

In other RadNet news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 17,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 86,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,531.94. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,106,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,160,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,545,548.32. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $67.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.23 and a beta of 1.43. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

