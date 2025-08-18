Swiss National Bank Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of ICU Medical worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in ICU Medical by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 27.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 813.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 23.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $120.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.57 and a beta of 0.88.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $543.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.33 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $640,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $782,308. The trade was a 45.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain purchased 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $2,474,468.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 130,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,013.16. The trade was a 20.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,889 shares of company stock worth $1,933,186. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Stories

