Swiss National Bank Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in WD-40 Company $WDFC

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 96.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 210.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Down 1.2%

WDFC stock opened at $219.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.59. WD-40 Company has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $292.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

