Swiss National Bank Has $6.52 Million Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Swiss National Bank cut its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of AeroVironment worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVAV. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in AeroVironment by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $246.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.28. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $295.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.13 and a beta of 0.99.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.