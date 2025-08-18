Swiss National Bank Has $6.52 Million Stake in Hecla Mining Company $HL

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 16.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.27. Hecla Mining Company has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.93 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $126,047.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,670.60. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

