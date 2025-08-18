Swiss National Bank Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. $M

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Macy’s worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,751,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,454 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $80,868,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $48,775,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,849,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,790,000 after buying an additional 73,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,707,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after buying an additional 684,602 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on M. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Shares of M stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

