Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. $IAC

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IAC were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $1,107,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $2,590,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IAC by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 341,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 67,746 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IAC by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,616 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IAC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on IAC from $64.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on IAC from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $35.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.23. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $2.87. The company had revenue of $586.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.38 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. IAC’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

