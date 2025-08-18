Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,258.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 79,713 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $24.29 on Monday. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.