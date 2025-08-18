Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in The Western Union Company $WU

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 654,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Western Union were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Western Union by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,983,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,126 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,206,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after buying an additional 3,146,395 shares in the last quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,177,000. Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,347,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,751 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WU opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

