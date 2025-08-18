Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enpro were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Shares of NPO opened at $222.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.32. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.83 million. Enpro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

