Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of M/I Homes worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 57.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 44.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 38.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on MHO. Zelman & Associates upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M/I Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
MHO opened at $142.58 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
M/I Homes Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.