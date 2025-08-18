Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of M/I Homes worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 57.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 44.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 38.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHO. Zelman & Associates upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M/I Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

MHO opened at $142.58 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.