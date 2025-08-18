Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 278.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 110.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 83.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 989.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ST stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.