Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,568,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,753,000 after buying an additional 165,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,696,000 after buying an additional 471,526 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,993,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,063,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after buying an additional 435,958 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 930,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after buying an additional 95,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $3,845,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.