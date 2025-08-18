Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in CorVel Corp. $CRVL

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CorVel were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CRVL opened at $88.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70. CorVel Corp. has a one year low of $85.13 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.95.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 10.98%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $102,006.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,586 shares in the company, valued at $293,097.24. The trade was a 25.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $116,959.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $232,582.32. This represents a 33.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,023. Corporate insiders own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

