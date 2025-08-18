Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Graham worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Graham by 333.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 216.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham stock opened at $1,065.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $948.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $943.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Graham Holdings Company has a fifty-two week low of $724.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,070.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.15 by $4.18. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Graham had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.