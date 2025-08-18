Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Iamgold Corporation $IAG

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Iamgold worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Iamgold by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,635,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 281,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iamgold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,594,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,764,000 after buying an additional 361,608 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Iamgold by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 155,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Iamgold Stock Performance

NYSE:IAG opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Iamgold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $587.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.21 million. Iamgold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 40.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Iamgold

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.