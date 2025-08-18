Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of United Community Banks worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 78,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,541.30. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCB opened at $31.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.83. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

United Community Banks Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

