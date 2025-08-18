Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,020,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,424,000 after buying an additional 1,182,028 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,134,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,861 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,309,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,081 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,676,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,979,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 66,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of MPW opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $240.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.39%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

