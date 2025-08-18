Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 168.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 60.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $95.82 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.87 and a 1 year high of $111.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.64.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $587.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Franklin Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FELE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $983,829.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,003.13. The trade was a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,438 shares of company stock worth $9,513,738. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

