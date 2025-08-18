Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Intapp worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTA. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 74.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTA opened at $42.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -175.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $159,466.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 435,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,699,264.52. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $442,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,445,335 shares in the company, valued at $301,018,118.80. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,913 shares of company stock worth $3,974,734. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

