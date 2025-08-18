Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Shake Shack worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13,353.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 98,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $106.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $144.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 232.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.17.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $356.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHAK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $504,350.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,767.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 367,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,543,518.88. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,849,216. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

