Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 410.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 24.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 0.4% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 175,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C alerts:

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $92.93 on Monday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $75.64.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($3.15).

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.