Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of International Bancshares Corporation $IBOC

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of International Bancshares worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 836.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of IBOC opened at $68.28 on Monday. International Bancshares Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.85.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 39.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

